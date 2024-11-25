Egyptian Foreign Minister warns against regional escalation, affirms support for Arab states

Kuwait City, Nov 25 (IANS) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said that Egypt "stands with any Arab country facing aggression or threats from Israel," warning against dragging the region into a full-scale war.

Speaking at a press conference after his visit to Kuwait, Abdelatty criticised the international community's inaction that put the global system at risk amid Israeli aggression targeting women and children, Xinhua news agency reported.

Reaffirming Egypt's commitment to international and regional efforts to end the aggression, he said: "The arrogance of power will not bring stability and security to Israel before the Palestinian people regain their legitimate and full rights."

He also noted a significant decline in revenues from the Suez Canal due to the escalation in the Red Sea that impacts global maritime traffic.

"The tensions in Gaza and Lebanon contribute to the militarisation of the Red Sea, severely harming not only global trade but also Egypt's economy," he said.

The Foreign Minister applauded Egypt's "deep, historic, and strong ties with Kuwait at both official and popular levels", commending Kuwait's role in enhancing joint Arab action.

