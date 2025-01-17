Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: New CCTV footage from actor's Bandra home OUT

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) As Saif Ali Khan recovers at the Lilavati hospital new developments seem to be taking place in the case. Recently, a new CCTV footage has come forth from the building of Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence.

The clip shows a suspicious man climbing up the stairs of the building at around 1: 38 am. While his mouth is covered with a cloth, he can be seen carrying a huge backpack.

Previously, CCTV footage capturing the attacker was doing rounds on social media. The attacker was caught running away from the staircase of the 6th floor following the incident.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police recently recovered another melee weapon from the 'Omkara' actor’s home. They found an old sword from Saif Ali Khan's Bandra house. However, it is not clear whether it is a part of the actor’s ancestral property. Coming from Nawab's lineage, the star owns many such antique possessions including the Pataudi Palace.

If the reports are to be believed, Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a 2.5-inch knife by an assailant after he entered his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room. He was stabbed multiple times during his attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours on 16th January 2025.

The 'Hum Tum' actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are closer to his spine. According to the media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery and has now been shifted to the ICU. He is said to be out of danger, and recovering well.

An FIR was lodged at the Bandra Police Station regarding the incident. The caretaker who works at the actor's house told the cops that the attacker demanded 1 crore during the robbery. It was further disclosed that Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a wooden object and a hexa blade.

