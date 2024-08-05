Revanth Reddy urges Telugu diaspora to become partners in Telangana’s development

Hyderabad, Aug 5 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has called on the Telugu diaspora in the United States to become partners in the development of the state and contribute to the government’s efforts to attract investments.

The Chief Minister, who is currently on a visit to the United States, addressed Telugu NRIs at a programme in New Jersey.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) here on Monday, he was welcomed by the NRIs with a huge rally.

Revanth Reddy said the government will come out with a new industrial policy keeping in view the future requirements and to expeditiously achieve inclusive economic development.

He said besides mobilising funds the government will focus on employment and skill development.

Praising the NRIs, he said with their skills and talent, they helped to develop the US into a strong and wealthy nation. He urged them to now become partners in the development of Telangana.

The government is creating a special mechanism to attract investments by dividing Telangana into Metro Core Urban, Semi Urban and Rural clusters, he said.

While interacting with people from the Indian community on the US East Coast, the Chief Minister said his government would develop a fourth city near Hyderabad as the future city.

Revanth Reddy recalled that he had visited the US last year as the president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee. “I had promised that I would come again after liberating Telangana from misgovernance and destruction of 10 years and after bringing the Congress to power. I have fulfilled that promise,” he said.

He reiterated that his government would fulfil every promise made to the people. The government has already taken many steps for the welfare and development of farmers, women and youth. Schemes like crop loan waiver of up to Rs.2 lakh, Rythu Bharosa for input subsidy to farmers, jobs to unemployed, free bus travel for women, gas cylinder for Rs.500, free electricity for poor up to 200 units per month, promotion for teachers and quality education for students have been implemented.

According to the CMO, the NRIs hailed the efforts of Revanth Reddy to fulfil the commitments made to the people. They lauded the efforts to develop Hyderabad and praised the plans. They assured him that they would work with the government to attract investments for Hyderabad.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.