A R Rahman on Jaane Tu song from Vicky Kaushla, Rashmika's Chhaava: Wanted the music to echo the timeless devotion

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) The makers of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-led "Chhaava" have finally unveiled the first track from the much-awaited movie, “Jaane Tu”. Scored by music maestro AR Rahman, Arijit Singh has lent his voice to the soulful number. Irshad Kamil has penned the beautiful lyrics for the song.

The song features Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, the wife of Chhatrapati Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. She can be seen welcoming him home with a puja thali in her hand and happiness in her eyes.

Talking about “Jaane Tu”, A.R Rahman said, “For Jaane Tu, I wanted the music to echo the timeless devotion-like love between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai, while also speaking to the modern soul. The endeavor was to craft something that feels like a bridge between two worlds – historical and contemporary. Arijit Singh’s textured and emotionally laden voice wraps around the composition, carrying the listener into a world of yearning and hope. His classical expertise and heartfelt delivery elevates the song to a realm very few singers can unlock.”

Meanwhile, Arijit Singh revealed, “Jaane Tu is divine and sincere. The melody hits right in the center. I feel blessed that Rahman sir has given me the opportunity I am grateful. I feel his music transcends time and I feel lucky to experience his music. Singing this song, I felt pure and passionate.”

Additionally, 'Chhaava' director Laxman Utekar was of the opinion, “A R Rahman and Arijit Singh’s collaborations have always been more than chartbusters – they’re emotional touchstones for listeners. Jaane Tu promises to be one of those classics—an anthem of love that has been through unimaginable odds. This song is a tribute to the kind of love that moves mountains and stands the test of time. Rahman sir’s music has the rare ability to take you to another plane, and Arijit’s voice grounds that journey in human emotion. Both Rahman Sir and Arijit Singh along with Irshad Kamil’s lyrics elevated the narrative, conveying the pulse of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai’s love and sacrifices to be together.”

