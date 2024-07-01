Proud to bring the Cup home: Rohit Sharma responds to PM Modi's 'kind words' after T20 World Cup win

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) India skipper Rohit Sharma responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'kind words' as the latter hailed Team India's T20 World Cup 2024 glory.

Taking to social media platform X, Rohit thanked PM Modi for his message and said that the team is proud to be able to bring the T20 World Cup trophy home.

"Thank you so much @narendramodi sir for your kind words. The team and I are very proud to be able to bring the cup home and are truly touched by how much happiness it has brought everyone back home," the post read.

After India clinched the T20 World Cup trophy for the second time after a gap of 17 year, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday, PM Modi spoke to the winning team over a phone call and congratulated them for their triumph.

He congratulated Rohit Sharma for his splendid captaincy and appreciated his T20 career. However, the PM also lauded talismanic batter Virat Kohli for his 76-run innings in the final as well as contribution to Indian cricket.

The Prime Minister also appreciated Hardik Pandya for his final over and Suryakumar Yadav for his stunning boundary catch that proved crucial in India's win over South Africa. He also talked highly of Jaspreet Bumrah’s contribution.

"Dear @ImRo45 You are excellence personified. Your aggressive mindset, batting and captaincy has given a new dimension to the Indian team. Your T20 career will be remembered fondly. Delighted to have spoken to you earlier today," the Prime Minister had posted on X.

Reflecting on Kohli's final innings in the T2OIs, PM wrote, "Dear @imVkohli, Glad to have spoken to you. Like the innings in the Finals, you have anchored Indian batting splendidly. You’ve shone in all forms of the game. T20 Cricket will miss you but I am confident you’ll continue to motivate the new generation of players."

Meanwhile, he also thanked Rahul Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket, whose tenure came to an end with the conclusion of the T20 World Cup.

"Rahul Dravid’s incredible coaching journey has shaped the success of Indian cricket. His unwavering dedication, strategic insights and nurturing the right talent have transformed the team. India is grateful to him for his contributions and for inspiring generations. We are happy to see him lift the World Cup. Happy to have congratulated him," PM wrote in another post on X.

