Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre on ERCP before her Rajasthan tour today

Jaipur, Oct 20 (IANS) Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is on a Rajasthan tour to give a boost to the party’s campaign for the Assembly elections in the state. Priyanka Gandhi will address a meeting at Sikrai in Dausa district on Friday.

The Congress is carrying out a yatra in 13 districts regarding the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and Dausa district also comes under the scope of the ERCP project.

Many leaders, including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress state incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and co-incharge Amrita Dhawan will attend the Dausa meeting.

Before the meeting, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted a photo of hers with women beneficiaries which was taken at the Inflation Relief Center during her September 10 visit to Niwai in Tonk.

Targetting the Centre on the ERCP in her tweet, she said, "During the last Assembly elections of Rajasthan, the Prime Minister had promised to declare the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project a national project. After this, the state government kept sending proposals again and again, Ashok Gehlot wrote a dozen letters to them, but the central government kept ignoring the problems of the people of Rajasthan. There is anger among the people of Rajasthan regarding this breach of promise. Today I will address the people of the state from Sikrai in Dausa district and seek their affection and blessings."

Priyanka Gandhi will reach the meeting venue between 1 to 1.30 pm. After addressing the gathering, she will leave for Sawai Madhopur by helicopter.

