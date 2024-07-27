Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie invents Indo-Italian cuisine

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra on Saturday shared an adorable glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie, who has come up with a new Indo-Italian cuisine -- Mortadella and roti.

The 'Miss World 2000', who has 91.7 million followers on Instagram, posted a story featuring her little bundle of joy wearing a white floral T-shirt and holding a roti wrapped with mortadella.

Priyanka captioned the picture: "Mortadella and roti," followed by Indian and Italian flag emojis.

In another story, the actress shared a picture of an Australian snack and wrote: "Australia killing it in the snack game."

The 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' actress also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of her project on an island.

In the video, she says, "When filming on a Saturday is not that bad."

Currently, Priyanka has been busy shooting for her upcoming action-thriller 'The Bluff'.

The American swashbuckler drama, co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, is directed by Flowers. The movie also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Priyanka is married to American singer and actor Nick Jonas.

The couple tied the knot in December 2018. In January 2022, they welcomed their first child, a girl named Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

On the professional front, Priyanka made her acting debut with the 2002 Tamil film 'Thamizhan'. Her Bollywood debut came in 2003 with the spy thriller 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy'.

She was last seen in the 2023 American romantic comedy-drama ‘Love Again’, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

Priyanka also narrated the wildlife documentary ‘Tiger’, directed by Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz, and Rob Sullivan.

The 42-year-old actress also has 'Heads of State' in the pipeline.

The action-comedy film, directed by Ilya Naishuller, also stars Idris Elba and John Cena.

