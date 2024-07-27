J&K Police releases sketches of 3 terrorists in Doda, announces Rs 5 lakh reward

Jammu, July 27 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday released sketches of three terrorists operating in Doda District while announcing a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to their capture.

A police statement said that sketches had been released of three terrorists who are moving in the upper reaches of Doda and Dessa area.

Police said that the three ultras were involved in the recent terror incidents at Urar Bagi area of Dessa and a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for providing information leading to their capture has been announced.

“J&K Police, District Doda appeals to the general public to provide information about the presence/movement of these terrorists to police”, the statement said.

Mobile numbers of police officers have also been given in the statement for people to pass on the information.

Police said the names of persons giving such tip-offs would be kept secret.

