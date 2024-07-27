Bengal municipalities’ job case: CBI tracked Rs 200 crore fund involvement so far

Kolkata, July 27 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has tracked the involvement of around Rs 200 crore of illegal proceeds in the 1,814 illegal recruitments done in 15 municipal bodies in West Bengal since 2014, sources said.

The central agency officials have secured definite clues that private promoter Ayan Sil and his associates had almost the entire share of this Rs 200 crore of ill-gotten proceeds, considering that all these 1814 illegal recruitments were done through outsourced agency ABS Infozon Private Limited, a corporate entity owned by Sil.

Besides Sil, two of his close associates Soumik Chowdhury and Debesh Chakraborty have been identified as the major recipients of portions of these funds.

Both of them have been named in the chargesheet filed by CBI at a special court in Kolkata recently. The central agency officials suspect that the final fund involvement figure will inflate further at the end of the investigation because whatever has surfaced so far is in relation to those recruitments done through ABS Infozon.

In the chargesheet, details have been provided on how recruitments against cash were done in several municipalities for a variety of posts which included medical officers, ward masters, clerks, drivers, helpers and cleaning assistants.

Now, sources said, the CBI officials are trying to track whether this entire proceeds amount was consumed by Sil and his associates, or a major share of those funds reached other politically influential persons.

Sil is currently in judicial custody in connection with the multi-crore cash-for-school- job case in West Bengal.

Another point that the central agency officials are trying to establish is how Sil acted as the common intermediary in the cycles of corruption both in municipalities and school job cases involving those paying money for jobs, intermediaries like agent networks and finally the influential sections both in bureaucratic and political circles.

