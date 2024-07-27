Allari Naresh's Next with Family Drama Director Begins

Allari Naresh, known for his healthy comedy entertainers, has decided to try variety of genres and distinctive concept films along with comedies. Recently, he and prominent production house, Sithara Entertainments have announced a unique concept film together.

The movie, Production No. 29 of Sithara Entertainments, concept poster with sign language symbols, released during the announcement, has attracted movie-lovers and rose great intrigue on social media.

Now, the team has started the film, officially, with the Pooja Ceremony on 27th July. Meher Tej, the director of much appreciated "Family Drama", is writing and directing this film. Regular shoot of the film will commence in a week.

The makers have expressed great confidence in being able to give a unique cinematic experience in theatres with this one, on this occasion.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film. Venkat Upputuri is co-producing it.

Gorgeous lady, Ruhani Sharma will be seen sharing screen with Allari Naresh in a important role. Eminent composer Ghibran will compose music for the film.

Jiju Sunny will handle Cinematography while Ramakrishna Arram is the editor and Vishal Abani, the art director. More details will be announced by makers, soon.