Preity Zinta needs more pictures with Salman Khan

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta took to social media to wish her close friend and actor Salman Khan on his 59th birthday.

In her post, she mentioned that she needs more pictures with the ‘Tiger 3’ actor. Sharing a few happy photos with Salman on her Instagram handle, Preity captioned it: "Happy Burrday @beingsalmankhan. Just wanna say I love you the mostest. The rest will tell you when I speak to you... and yes, we need more photos, otherwise I will keep posting the same old ones! #ting."

In the images, Salman and Preity can be seen flaunting their radiant smiles as they pose together for the cameras. The two share a great bond of friendship and have worked together in films like “Chori Chori Chupke Chupke,” “Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega,” and “Jaan-E-Mann.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan arrived in Jamnagar on Friday with his family to celebrate his 59th birthday in grand style. He was seen leaving the Jamnagar airport on a separate charter flight, accompanied by an extensive security detail to ensure stringent safety precautions.

Sohail Khan gave fans a sneak peek of their journey on Instagram, posting videos of the family onboard a charter flight departing from Mumbai. Among the passengers were actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, as well as Salman’s rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur.

Many of Khan’s friends from the industry shared heartwarming birthday wishes for him on social media. Celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, Bhagyashree, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, and Mika Singh, among others, wished Salman Khan on his 59th birthday.

In a heartfelt post, the actor’s ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ co-star shared throwback pictures and videos with Salman on her Instagram. She captioned the post: "Birthday Boy!! To my dost, my first hero, and the man who got the girls going hmmmm. Wish you a very happy birthday @beingsalmankhan #happybirthday #salmankhan."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.