PM Modi flags of Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat train

Chennai, April 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Vande Bharat express train between Chennai-Coimbatore at the MGR Chennai Central Station.

This is the second Vande Bharat train service out of Chennai. The first one was to Mysore.

PM Modi flagged off the train that was designed, developed and built at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) here, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan and others.

According to the Indian Railways, the new service is the fastest between Chennai and Coimbatore with a travel time of 5 hours and 50 minutes.

The train has the indigenous automatic train protection system 'Kavach', CCTV in all coaches and automatic doors and others.

