PM Modi asserts no political motive behind ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative: Sources

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) During the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the ‘One Nation, One Election’ (ONOE) policy as a long-standing demand of the people. According to sources, he emphasised that there is no political motive behind its approval.

PM Modi stated that the ONOE initiative is designed with the interests of the public in mind. He highlighted that frequent elections can hinder effective governance and disrupt law and order, which is detrimental to the country.

Moreover, PM Modi mentioned that a key aspect of this policy will be to educate citizens about its important features, sources said. He concluded by asserting that the policy respects the wishes of the people, who have long sought this change.

PM Modi's assertion of no political motive behind the approval of the One Nation, One Election (ONOE) policy gains importance in light of Opposition allegations that the government's agenda is “politically motivated”.

Earlier, PM Modi wrote in a post on X: “The Cabinet has accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections. I compliment our former President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji for spearheading this effort and consulting a wide range of stakeholders. This is an important step towards making our democracy even more vibrant and participative.”

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Cabinet has approved the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, which aims to synchronise elections for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Wednesday following the cabinet meeting.

A committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind has recommended amendments to the last five articles of the Constitution to facilitate simultaneous polling across the country.

The report was submitted to President Droupadi Murmu in March, in advance of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Reports indicate that a bill to implement this initiative is expected to be introduced in Parliament during the upcoming winter session.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.