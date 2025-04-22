MP govt's Rs 145-crore plan to mitigate human-tiger conflict

Bhopal, April 22 (IANS) To address the increasing cases of tiger-human conflict, the Madhya Pradesh government has approved a plan of Rs 145 crore to install chain-link fencing in the buffer zones of nine tiger reserves of the state.

The decision, announced on Tuesday by Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, aims to regulate human movement in order to minimise encounters with tigers. He highlighted that the initiative responds to the rising tiger population, which has grown from 526 in 2018 to 785 in recent years. The funds will be invested over three financial years: 2025-26, 2026-27, and 2027-28.

The urgency of the project is reinforced by four recently reported tiger-human conflicts between March and April 2025.

The most recent incident occurred on Monday when a tiger attacked a tribal man near his field close to the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. Additionally, a tigress, currently in captivity at the same reserve, killed a 14-year-old boy as he was collecting Mahua flowers in the forest early in the morning. His body was later discovered near a nullah. The following day, the same tigress attacked a woman named Rita, who had entered the Pipariya buffer zone to gather Mahua flowers. Mahua flowers provide tribal communities with an additional source of income, particularly in March and April when they bloom.

Compensation for victims of wildlife conflicts includes Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for families of deceased individuals, Rs 2 lakh for those injured, and medical treatment up to Rs 25,000 for minor injuries. If property is damaged, such as in cases involving elephant attacks, the state government determines appropriate compensation as per the rules.

Government records indicate 17 tiger attacks on humans in 2020, up from 10 in 2019, with Kanha Tiger Reserve reporting the highest number of such incidents.

According to official data, 27 human deaths have been reported due to tiger attacks between 2019 and 2023. The number has gone up to 46 by 2024.

Madhya Pradesh's tiger population has fluctuated over the years, with 306 tigers recorded in 2006, 257 in 2010, 308 in 2014, 526 in 2018, and 726 in the 2022 census across the nine tiger reserves.

The Forest Rights Act of 2005, passed on December 18, 2006, protects the rights of forest dwellers to land and natural resources.

Current mitigation measures include compensation, patrolling, power fencing, deterrents, and repellents.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve initially covered 105 square kilometres but has since expanded to 425 square kilometres. Its buffer zone spans 820 square km and includes the Panpatha Wildlife Sanctuary, adding another 264 square km, bringing the total protected area to 1,526 square km.

In the Umaria district, where the tiger reserve is located, the human population was approximately seven lakh in 2011, with a 24.96 per cent growth rate. Around 50 per cent belong to Scheduled Tribes, and 17.14 per cent reside in urban areas. Similarly, Kanha Tiger Reserve has a core area of 917 square km, with a buffer zone extending across 1,134 square km. If the Phen Wildlife Sanctuary is included, the total protected area increases by another 110 square km.

As tiger numbers continue to grow, this fencing project is expected to be a crucial step toward mitigating human-wildlife conflict while ensuring the safety of both local communities and the endangered species.

