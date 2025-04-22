Nine fighter jets dazzle Patna with aerial tribute to 1857 hero Kunwar Singh

Patna, April 22 (IANS) The skies above Bihar's Patna lit up with thrilling aerial displays as the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team delivered a breathtaking air show on Tuesday, marking the beginning of a two-day celebration in honour of 1857 freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh.

As part of the Shaurya Diwas celebrations, the Surya Kiran team performed a series of dazzling manoeuvres, dives, and stunts that captivated thousands of spectators.

Among them were students from more than forty schools, who gathered to witness the extraordinary tribute.

The event kicked off with a paragliding dive from an IAF helicopter, during which a parachutist unfurled the Indian Tricolour mid-air — a moment that drew resounding applause from the audience.

Adding an emotional touch, a paraglider also soared across the skyline bearing the image of Veer Kunwar Singh, a leader of the 1857 uprising against British rule in Bihar's Bhojpur district.

Tuesday’s performance was a rehearsal for the main show, scheduled for Wednesday, April 23. The main event will feature full-scale aerial manoeuvres and is expected to be inaugurated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Nine Hawk fighter jets took to the skies, executing tight formations, vertical loops, heart-shaped trails, and the iconic “bomb burst” formation — where jets scatter outward from a single point, creating a spectacular visual display.

These awe-inspiring stunts demonstrated the discipline, skill, and precision of the Indian Air Force.

Speaking to IANS, BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy said, “Today is a historic day for Bihar. Tomorrow marks the 167th Shaurya Diwas of Babu Veer Kunwar Singh, a legendary hero of the 1857 revolution. Today’s air show rehearsal by the IAF is a salute to this gallant figure. It’s inspiring to see how Veer Kunwar Singh is stepping out of the pages of history and into the hearts of the people.”

Flight Lieutenant Kanwal Sandhu, a pilot with the Surya Kiran team, described the event as a matter of pride.

“On the occasion of Shaurya Diwas, we are showcasing the might and discipline of the Indian Air Force. Ours is the only Indian aerobatic team formed of nine aircraft, and we are demonstrating how the Air Force is prepared to meet any challenge,” she told IANS.

She further added, “Today’s show was just a trailer. Tomorrow, we will perform advanced stunts at high speeds, including reverse flying and complex patterns. This event also serves to inspire the youth to join the armed forces and contribute to the nation’s strength.”

