Pawan Khera questions top BJP leadership’s silence on threats to Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday questioned top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership’s ‘silence’ on the brazen threats to Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and asked why the errant party members were not being pulled up for hurling abuse at the Opposition leader.

Pawan Khera, in a video message, claimed that for the past few days, many BJP leaders have been threatening to ‘kill’ Rahul Gandhi and using abusive language against him.

He also sought to send a stern message to the BJP, claiming that it would sooner or later realise that its ‘market of hatred’ would never withstand the ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ theory, as advocated by Rahul Gandhi.

Khera further claimed that a vitiated atmosphere was being developed to facilitate some acts of violence and asked who were the ‘conspirators’ behind it.

Khera’s remarks come in the wake of highly controversial and objectionable remarks by BJP RS MP Anil Bonde and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad.

Anil Bonde said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tongue should be ‘singed’ while calling the latter's statements on the reservation in the U.S. as “dangerous”.

A day ago, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad kicked up a row as he announced an Rs 11 lakh reward to anyone chopping off a Congress MP’s tongue for his remarks in the U.S., on scrapping the reservation system.

Pawan Khera, taking objection to such blatant threats to harm Rahul Gandhi, said that what’s more bewildering and perplexing is the complete silence of top BJP leadership.

“Everyone knows who is making these hateful statements. But the question is - Who is silent? Why are you silent? Are some hateful elements being prompted to speak foul against Rahul,” he asked and added that the country is demanding answers.

Khera further claimed that the whole country is seeing that the ruling party is threatening to kill the opposition leader and the Prime Minister is silent.

