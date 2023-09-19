Passenger on IndiGo flight from Jabalpur dies of heart attack

Bhopal, Sep 19 (IANS) An passenger on IndiGo's Jabalpur-New Delhi flight on Monday allegedly suffered cardiac arrest and died onboard, officials said.

The incident occurred soon after the flight took off and it had to make an emergency landing back in Jabalpur.

As per the information, the deceased passenger has been identified as Rajendra Franquelin.

He had suffered the heart attack as soon as the flight took off. After being informed about the incident, the flight returned to Jabalpur.

A team of local area police reached the spot, took custody of the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination. Further investigation was underway, police said.

