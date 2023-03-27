Over-speeding student injured after his car hits cab in south Delhi

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) A Class 12 student was injured after the car he was driving in a high speed hit a cab on the road in south Delhi's CR Park area on Monday, a police official said.

While the cab driver had a narrow escape, the 17-year-old student, a resident of Kalkaji, sustained minor injuries during the accident and was admitted at a nearby hospital.

According to police, a police control room call was received regarding an accident near NRI complex main road.

"The police team reached the spot where a Baleno car and a Swift Dzire cab were found. The caller, who is the cab driver and identified as Gaurav, a resident of Tughlakabad Extension, told police that the driver of the Baleno car was driving at very high speed and hit his vehicle from behind," said a senior police official.

He was alone in the cab and escaped unhurt.

"However, the driver of the Baleno car sustained injuries and he was shifted to hospital by a passerby," said the official.

On initial enquiry, it was revealed that three more boys were also present in the car at the time of accident but had fled the spot after the incident.

The official said that further enquiry is under progress.

