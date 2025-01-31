Pushpa 2 OTT: Fahadh Faasil's Role Faces Criticism Again

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, a big hit in theaters especially in the Hindi belt is now streaming on Netflix with an extended runtime of 3 hours and 44 minutes. Early reactions from OTT viewers are reflecting the same opinions as the theatrical release. One main point of criticism is Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, who played the antagonist in the film.

Even on streaming platforms, viewers are disappointed with Fahadh’s poorly written role. Many feel that such a talented actor has been wasted on a part that doesn’t show his full potential and makes him look bad. This criticism mirrors what Fahadh faced during the film's theater run, where his performance as the villain was also not well received.

While Fahadh doesn’t have much to lose in terms of his career, the negative feedback from both theater audiences and OTT viewers suggests he should avoid taking roles in South Indian masala films that don’t do justice to his skills. The same critical views from cinemas are now being repeated by people watching the film at home.