Rajeev Khandelwal: I’m so bad at social media

Rajeev said: “It wasn’t easy for me to portray a historical travel blogger because I’m so bad at social media—I don’t even watch much content there.

Recalling working on the scenes, he said: “While shooting those scenes, I remember Adi (Aditya Sarpotdar) and others saying, ‘Are sir, aapne dekha nai kya? Uss influencer ko dekho, voh kaise baat karta hai.’”

He was approaching it with his own interpretation.

“But they wanted me to follow a particular tone or prototype typical of travel bloggers. That was a bit challenging because I had no real exposure to it. However, it was fun to step out of my comfort zone and learn something new!”

In “The Secret of the Shiledars” Rajeev will be seen in a completely new avatar as he takes on the role of a historical travel blogger. He embarks on a thrilling treasure hunt that blends the past and the present, uncovering the legacy of the legendary Shiledars.

The series narrates the story of the Shiledars —stalwart defenders and trusted stewards whose unwavering dedication shaped the course of an era. Directed by Munjya fame , Aditya Sarpotdar, starring Rajeev along with Sai Tamhankar, Gaurav Amlani and Ashish Vidyarthi the series releases from January 31 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking about the show previously, director Aditya had said, “Growing up, I have always been enticed by stories of adventure and history, they have always kept me curious. One such curiosity led to the inception of The Secret of the Shiledars. The concept of ‘Shiledars’, The Guardians, hasn’t been explored before, making it intriguing yet fulfilling”.

He further mentioned, “I believe that The Secret of the Shiledars is the project that challenged me and made me move out of my comfort zone and I am so glad that I could embark on this journey with Rajeev Khandelwal as he has truly given his heart and soul to it and I am sure it will reflect on screen”.

