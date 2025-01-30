OTT February Releases: From Drama to Comedy, The Best Films to Watch

February is shaping up to be a great month for OTT releases, following January's hits like Paatal Lok Season 2 and Black Warrant. This month offers a variety of exciting films, from a funny comedy to a heartfelt drama. Here are four must-see films to look out for:

The Mehta Boys

The Mehta Boys, directed by Boman Irani, marks his debut in filmmaking. The story focuses on a father and son who, despite their differences, are forced to spend 48 hours together. The film will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting February 7, 2025, after its international premiere at the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival in September 2024.

Oops Ab Kya?

This lighthearted comedy, Oops Ab Kya?, explores the funny side of gynecological accidents. Starring Aashim Gulati and Shweta Basu Prasad, the film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on February 20, 2025. It's set to bring laughter and some quirky moments to your screens.

Mrs

Mrs centers on Richa, a professional dancer trying to balance her passion with her new life as a wife. Played by Sanya Malhotra, Richa’s journey explores themes of identity, ambition, and the struggles women face in balancing personal dreams and traditional expectations. The movie will be available on ZEE5 starting February 7, 2025.

Dhoom Dhaam

Starring Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam, this rom-com follows a mismatched couple, Veer Khurana and Koyal Chadda, who are forced into an arranged marriage. On their wedding night, a case of mistaken identity sends them on the run, searching for the mysterious "Charlie." Directed by Rishab Seth, this fun adventure will be released on Netflix on February 14, 2025.