January 18, 19 Weekend OTT releases: Latest Movies and Web Series

Jan 17, 2025, 15:19 IST
This weekend several interesting South Indian movies and shows have arrived on popular OTT platforms. From Malayalam thrillers to Tamil dramas, there's something for everyone to enjoy. 

Here's a list of the latest South Indian movies and shows that have been released on popular OTT platforms this weekend, January 18, 19:

1. Rifle Club (Malayalam) - Netflix

Release Date: January 16
Cast: Dileesh Pothan, Vijayaraghavan, Anurag Kashyap
Description: A couple accidentally murders the young son of a powerful underworld don and runs to the rifle club in Wayanad to escape his wrath.

2. Pani (Malayalam) - SonyLIV

Released on January 16
Starring Joju George, Merlet Ann, Sagar Surya
Description: A young married couple's life turns upside down as two young criminals disturb their peaceful world. What ensues is a collection of events related to the bosses of the Thrissur underworld world.

3. Viduthalai Part 2 (Tamil) - ZEE5, OTTplay Premium

Release Date: January 17
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier, Soori
Description: A communist is caught and narrates his tragic journey to the officers, revealing how he got caught up in a train track bombing accidentally.

4. I Am Kathalan (Tamil) - Manorama Max

Release Date: January 17
Cast: Naslen K. Gafoor, Lijomol Jose, Dileesh Pothan
Description: A young man promises to take revenge on his ex-girlfriend's father's chit-fund company with his cyber skills.

5. XO, Kitty Season 2 (Korean-American) - Netflix

Release Date: January 16
Cast: Anna Cathcart, Choi Min-young, Gia Kim
Description: A Korean-American teenager finds love, friendship, and identity at a prestigious boarding school in Seoul.

6. Chidiya Udd (Hindi) - Amazon MX Player

Release Date: January 15
Cast: Jackie Shroff, Bhoomika Meena, Sikandar Kher
Description: Crime drama series based on Aabid Surti's novel "Cages," which delves into the dirty underbelly of Mumbai.

