January 18, 19 Weekend OTT releases: Latest Movies and Web Series
This weekend several interesting South Indian movies and shows have arrived on popular OTT platforms. From Malayalam thrillers to Tamil dramas, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Here's a list of the latest South Indian movies and shows that have been released on popular OTT platforms this weekend, January 18, 19:
1. Rifle Club (Malayalam) - Netflix
Release Date: January 16
Cast: Dileesh Pothan, Vijayaraghavan, Anurag Kashyap
Description: A couple accidentally murders the young son of a powerful underworld don and runs to the rifle club in Wayanad to escape his wrath.
2. Pani (Malayalam) - SonyLIV
Released on January 16
Starring Joju George, Merlet Ann, Sagar Surya
Description: A young married couple's life turns upside down as two young criminals disturb their peaceful world. What ensues is a collection of events related to the bosses of the Thrissur underworld world.
3. Viduthalai Part 2 (Tamil) - ZEE5, OTTplay Premium
Release Date: January 17
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier, Soori
Description: A communist is caught and narrates his tragic journey to the officers, revealing how he got caught up in a train track bombing accidentally.
4. I Am Kathalan (Tamil) - Manorama Max
Release Date: January 17
Cast: Naslen K. Gafoor, Lijomol Jose, Dileesh Pothan
Description: A young man promises to take revenge on his ex-girlfriend's father's chit-fund company with his cyber skills.
5. XO, Kitty Season 2 (Korean-American) - Netflix
Release Date: January 16
Cast: Anna Cathcart, Choi Min-young, Gia Kim
Description: A Korean-American teenager finds love, friendship, and identity at a prestigious boarding school in Seoul.
6. Chidiya Udd (Hindi) - Amazon MX Player
Release Date: January 15
Cast: Jackie Shroff, Bhoomika Meena, Sikandar Kher
Description: Crime drama series based on Aabid Surti's novel "Cages," which delves into the dirty underbelly of Mumbai.
