Jaat, Kesari 2, Rana Naidu 2, and Subham: OTT Releases Performance Last Week

It was an eventful last week for all the big OTT platforms involved, as each and every single one of them had one or multiple big releases that the audiences wanted to binge-watch this weekend. If one platform has a good movie, then the other comes up with an intriguing TV show that receives rave reviews from critics.

OTT Movies and Shows Performance: Rana Naidu 2, Subham, and More

Rana Naidu 2

One of the most anticipated shows of the year, Rana Naidu, had come up with yet another season, and despite powerful performances from Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati, the season somehow felt less impactful than the opening season. However, due credit should be given to the show's makers for amping up the drama and the emotions, focusing more on individual characters' arcs rather than looking to grab eyeballs with explicit content.

Each and every main character in Rana Naidu 2 had a standout moment, and it's to the credit of the makers to ensure that every character is properly fleshed out in Rana Naidu 2. Those who became fans of the show ensured that they were tuning into the second season as well, and more than 30 lakh (3.2 million) people watched the show on Netflix, according to the latest numbers.

Jaat

If there's one mass film that has come from Bollywood this year, it's Sunny Deol's Jaat. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat showcased the version of Sunny Deol that fans of Hindi cinema from the early 90s admired. Gopichand packed the film with the right commercial elements that Telugu cinema is known for, and Jaat ended up becoming the second-highest grosser in Sunny Deol's career, after Gaddar 2.

Even on streaming, Jaat ended up breaking OTT records, as reports indicate that nearly 70 lakh people streamed the film on Netflix.

Kesari Chapter 2

Akshay Kumar's patriotic drama, based on the aftermath of the Jalianwala Bagh massacre, also ended up raking in excellent numbers in its OTT debut. Released on JioHotstar, Kesari 2 ended up as a smash hit, and despite moderate performance at the box office, Kesari Chapter 2 more than made up for it in its streaming release. Close to 60 lakh people watched the movie in its first week of streaming, which is a record in itself.

Subham

Samantha's small film, released as the debut movie under her production venture, ended up being a profitable outing, thanks to its theatrical run. There was a bit of a discussion and suspense involved in Subham's OTT deal. Initially, Z5 bagged the rights, and then reports started doing the rounds that they backed out. Finally, JioHotstar bagged the digital rights of Subham, and their gamble worked big time, as early reports show that people streamed more than 150 million minutes of the movie on the app.

This shows how much love Subham received on OTT, and it continues to deliver with each passing day.