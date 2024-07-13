Bigg Boss OTT 3: Third Week Voting Trends

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been a hot topic on social media, with fans buzzing about the contestants and the ongoing controversies. As the third week of the show comes to a close, viewers are eagerly waiting to see who will be evicted.

Armaan Malik, Chandrika, Lovekesh, Shivani Kumari, and Vishal were nominated for this week's elimination. Based on unofficial voting trends, Lovekesh, Shivani, and Vishal seem to be safe with a clear lead in the votes.

Armaan Malik and Chandrika Dixit are in the danger zone, with one of them facing possible eviction this weekend.

Stay tuned to see who gets the boot from host Anil Kapoor!