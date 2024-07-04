Bigg Boss OTT 3: Second Week Nominated Contestants

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 (Hindi) has been grabbing headlines for the drama and controversies unfolding amongst the contestants. In the second week, the show organizers surprised everyone with new rules implemented in the house.

According to reports, Vishal Pandey, Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, Deepak Chaurasia, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan Khan, and Munisha Khatwani are nominated for eviction this week. With the show planning a mid-week eviction, Poulomi Das might be eliminated.

The organizers might be aiming to remove contestants who are not generating much interest. They could also introduce wild card contestants to add excitement to the show.

Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3!