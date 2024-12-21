Amazon Prime to Limit TV Streaming in India

Amazon Prime Video is introducing new rules for its users in India, starting January 2025. The company will limit the number of TVs that can stream content under a single account. Prime members will only be able to watch on two TVs simultaneously, even if they have access to five devices in total.

This change means that users who want to stream on more than two TVs will need to buy an additional subscription for the third TV. Until now, Prime Video allowed users to stream on multiple devices, including smart TVs, phones, tablets, and laptops, without any restrictions on the type of device.

Amazon Prime membership in India is available at various prices: Rs 299 per month, Rs 599 per quarter, or Rs 1499 per year. There are also cheaper options like Prime Lite for Rs 799 annually and the Prime Shopping Edition for Rs 399 per year.

This change is expected to affect many users who share their Prime Video accounts across multiple TVs in their homes. Amazon has not yet announced if the new policy will apply to other countries, but it is clear that users in India will need to adjust their streaming habits starting next year.