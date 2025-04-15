K’taka BJP holds ‘Bheema Hejje’ centenary celebration

Belagavi, April 15 (IANS) Karnataka BJP held a valedictory ceremony of the ‘Bheema Hejje’ centenary celebration on Tuesday to mark the occasion of B.R. Ambedkar’s visit to Nippani town in Belagavi district.

The party organised a massive convention in Nippani town to mark the occasion.

The concluding ceremony of the ‘Bheema Hejje 100 Celebration’ programme, organised from April 11 to 14 to mark 100 years since the visit of B. R. Ambedkar to Nippani, was held at the Municipal High School grounds in Nippani.

Addressing the gathering, BJP State President and MLA B. Y. Vijayendra said, the Congress has no power in the country, and for the sake of power, Congress leaders are remembering B. R. Ambedkar and the Constitution.

He alleged that Congress is remembering Ambedkar only to win elections.

He further alleged that the Congress party, which ruled the country for nearly 60 years, consistently disrespected Ambedkar.

“It was due to the insistence of former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee that the V. P. Singh government conferred the Bharat Ratna on Ambedkar,” he said.

He criticised the Congress government for not allotting space in Delhi for Ambedkar's funeral rites.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol also criticised the Congress party, claiming it was responsible for B.R. Ambedkar losing in two Lok Sabha elections.

Karjol said that during his lifetime, Dr. Ambedkar was neither awarded the Bharat Ratna nor given due respect. “Congress is similarly showing no regard for Mallikarjun Kharge either,” he alleged.

He further stated that the Congress had conspired to defeat Babu Jagjivan Ram as well.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karjol recalled that it was only because of Ambedkar’s Constitution that a common man like him could become the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said that when B. R. Ambedkar passed away, the Congress party committed a grave sin by not even allotting a space of six feet by three feet for his funeral.

