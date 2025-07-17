Oriental Cup 2025 returns for third season from July 21

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) The Oriental Cup, an emerging school football tournament founded by student-athlete Fareed Bakshi, officially announced its third season on Thursday.

Scheduled from July 21 to July 29, the tournament will take place at the iconic Dr. Ambedkar Stadium, bringing together 36 teams from schools across Delhi, 24 in the boys’ (U-15) category and 12 in the girls’ (U-19) category, continuing its mission of providing an inclusive and structured platform for competitive school football.

The 2025 edition will have a three-stage format, starting with qualifier rounds followed by league phase and culminating in finals for both boys’ and girls’ categories. The Oriental Cup is steadily growing into a key event on Delhi’s school sports calendar.

The tournament has already seen two successful seasons. Air Force School, Subroto Park and Apex School have claimed the boys’ titles in 2023 and 2024 respectively while Sanskriti School has maintained a dominant presence in the girls’ division, winning both previous seasons.

Speaking at the event, co-founder Fareed Bakshi emphasised the tournament’s larger mission. “The Oriental Cup goes beyond just competition. It’s about building a space where school athletes across Delhi can play, grow, and feel a sense of community through football. We’re excited to welcome new teams and continue expanding the legacy we began just two years ago.”

Speaking at the press conference, Rizwan-ul-Haq, vice president, Delhi Soccer Association, shared his endorsement of the tournament’s growing impact. “The Delhi Soccer Association is delighted to acknowledge the initiative taken by Mr. Fareed Bakshi in launching this school-level football tournament three years ago. Since its inception, the tournament has shown remarkable growth each year and is making a significant contribution to the development of youth football in Delhi. Such initiatives offer young athletes a valuable platform to demonstrate their skills and potential,” he said.

The organisers invite students, coaches and football fans from across Delhi to follow the tournament, support their schools and be part of a growing movement aimed at nurturing football talent and fostering sportsmanship.

