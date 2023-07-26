Oppn submits notice for no-confidence motion against Modi govt

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Congress MP and northeast leader Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday moved the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led Central government.



The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had said on Tuesday that it will be bringing a no-confidence motion against the government in an attempt to make it respond to raging issues, including the Manipur situation.

This came after days of disruption in both Houses of Parliament over the opposition demands of a detailed discussion on the Manipur situation, where ethnic clashes erupted on May3.

The BJP has rejected the Opposition's demand that PM Modi should speak on Manipur in both the Houses.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore said that a notice for no-confidence motion against the Modi government has been submitted in the Speaker's office.

Speaking to the media, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that we are moving the no-confidence motion.

Earlier in the day, senior leader Kapil Sibal in a tweet said, "No Confidence Motion. When the Prime Minister lacks confidence to make a statement in Parliament; keeps 'maun' (silence) on the crimes against women in Manipur till the Supreme Court comments, keeps 'maun' on Brij Bhushan, says no territory occupied by China How can INDIA have confidence in him?"

Meanwhile, leaders from INDIA parties attended a meeting in the chamber of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in the Rajya Sabha ahead of the fifth day of the Monsoon Session.

In a tweet, the Congress said, "INDIA wants that there should be a discussion on Manipur in the House, but the Modi government is running away from the discussion. Today, a meeting of opposition parties was held in the chamber of Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha regarding this demand."

The Opposition have been demanding a detailed statement by the Prime Minister in Parliament over the Manipur situation. The Opposition have also been demanding a detailed discussion in Parliament.

