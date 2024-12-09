Oppn rallies in support of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Opposition parties have united in support of farmers protesting for longstanding demands, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP), loan waivers, and reforms to improve agricultural conditions.

The farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have organised their 'Delhi Chalo' march from the Shambhu Border under the banners of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, seeking attention to their cause.

On Sunday, the protest intensified as farmers suspended their march after facing tear gas shelling by Haryana Police at the Punjab-Haryana border.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher reported that at least eight farmers were injured, with one requiring urgent medical attention at Chandigarh's PGIMER.

The protesters had initially begun their march but were stopped by heavy barricades, including welded wire mesh, and faced resistance from security forces.

Opposition leaders have condemned the Centre's response, labelling the government as "anti-farmer."

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "How shameful it is that this anti-farmer government keeps working against the farmers every day. It does not work according to the interests of the farmers. I remember when they brought the three black laws. First, they talked about doubling the income of the farmers, and then they brought three black laws."

Referring to past farmer protests against the now-repealed farm laws, Chaturvedi said, "When more than seven hundred farmers were martyred, you called them terrorists, anti-India, Pakistani sympathisers, Khalistani supporters, yet they kept fighting and forced you to withdraw those three black laws. When you were withdrawing them, you had promised that you would give the MSP, which they have not received till now, due to which they are protesting."

"What is your response? You use tear gas on them. You lathi charge them. You injure them. You do not allow them to enter from the Delhi border. You impose restrictions on them," she further said.

Labelling the government's act as "shameful" Chaturvedi said, "What kind of shameful method is this? On one hand, they say that we are farmer supporters but on the other hand, they work against farmers' interests. The Vice President of the country himself reprimanded Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the breach of promise made to farmers."

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari echoed the sentiment, labelling the Centre's actions as a "breach of trust."

"This is betrayal, breach of trust, and a violation of promises made by the government to the farmers, who are regarded as the gods of the earth. A year-long protest was held, during which 700 farmers were martyred. Over a year has passed, yet the issue of providing a constitutional guarantee for MSP remains unresolved.

"The government has failed to fulfil its promises and has betrayed the farmers," he told IANS.

He emphasised the farmers' peaceful protests and accused the government of avoiding dialogue. "Farmers are treated as gods of the earth, yet this government oppresses them with teargas and water cannons in harsh weather. This is nothing short of betrayal," he said.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav accused the government of being "afraid of farmers" and called the measures against them oppressive.

"Barriers, nails on roads, tear gas, and possibly rubber bullets -- this government's fear of farmers is evident in its anti-farmer actions," he told IANS.

The Haryana Police's response to the farmers' march included deploying multilayered barricades, water cannons, and paramilitary forces at the Shambhu Border on National Highway 44. The farmers attempted to breach the multilayered security, prompting the use of tear gas by the forces.

Authorities also suspended Internet and bulk messaging services in parts of Ambala, imposed prohibitory orders against gatherings of five or more people, and shut schools for the day.

This protest follows earlier thwarted attempts by farmers to march to Delhi in February, reflecting their frustration over unmet demands. Despite repeated assurances from the government, the farmers' call for a constitutional guarantee for MSP and other relief measures remains unresolved. The use of force has only intensified their grievances and drawn widespread criticism from political leaders and civil society.

