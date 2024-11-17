One who cares for Delhi will not stay with gang of robbers: Sachdeva on Gahlot's resignation

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday welcomed former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Kailash Gahlot's resignation move, stating that anyone who genuinely cares for the city cannot stay with a "gang of robbers."

In a significant political development ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Gahlot resigned from the party, citing unfulfilled promises and internal challenges.

Gahlot, who held crucial portfolios like Home, Transport, IT, and Women and Child Development in the Delhi government, has been a long-time member of AAP.

Speaking to IANS, Sachdeva said, "I welcome the resignation of Kailash Gahlot, and at the same time, the issues that he raised are those that the BJP had been continuously raising as the voice of the people of Delhi."

Gahlot's resignation letter to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal highlighted several issues plaguing the party, including its failure to fulfil promises made to Delhiites.

Referring to controversies like "Sheeshmahal" (a term used by the BJP for the renovated Chief Minister's residence), Gahlot wrote, "These controversies make people doubt whether we still believe in being the Aam Aadmi."

He also pointed out the deteriorating condition of the Yamuna River, which the party had promised to clean. "Political ambitions have overtaken our commitment towards people. The Yamuna is now perhaps more polluted than ever," Gahlot wrote.

Reacting to these remarks, Sachdeva accused the AAP government of failing Delhi's citizens. He also slammed Kejriwal for losing its focus and prioritising luxury over governance.

"We had been saying from day one that the 'Sheeshmahal' and the luxury that Arvind Kejriwal has collected for himself will prove to be the last nail in his coffin, and it is going to prove to be so. Kailash Gehlot has just hinted at it," he told IANS.

"Yamuna is our lifeline, but under Kejriwal, it has turned into a dirty drain despite Rs 8,500 crore being allocated for its rejuvenation. Kailash Gahlot's concerns reflect the sentiments of Delhiites, which, for long, have been demanded by the BJP," he added.

Speculations are rife that Gahlot might join the BJP following his resignation. Addressing this, Sachdeva said, "The decision lies with Kailash Gahlot, but his honest expression of the public's concerns is commendable."

Sachdeva reiterated his party's stance against AAP, describing it as a "gang of robbers."

"Every honest person who truly loves Delhi and works for its welfare will not remain with the gang of robbers," he said.

Speculation is rife on whether Gahlot will join the BJP following his resignation ahead of the Assembly elections.

"This decision has to be taken by Kailash Gehlot, but today, the way he has raised the issues in front of Arvind Kejriwal by becoming the voice of Delhiites, honestly, I welcome this," Sachdeva said.

Gahlot's resignation comes as a major setback for AAP as it gears up for the Assembly polls, with critics questioning the party's ability to maintain internal unity and deliver on its promises.

