One booked for insulting, abusing female police officer in Goa
Panaji, Aug 13 (IANS) Goa Police have booked one person from Thivim in North Goa for abusing and insulting the modesty of a female police officer, said officials on Sunday.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that offence has been registered by Colvale Police station.
"The accused person, namely Lyndon Sequeira, a resident of Sirsaim- Bardez Goa, had recorded a video wherein he can be seen abusing and insulting the modesty of a lady police officer," Dalvi said.
The said video was also widely circulated on social media. Hence based on the complaint Colvale police have registered an FIR under sections 354-A, 500, 504, and 509 IPC.
Police are further investigating the case.
