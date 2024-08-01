Paris Olympics 2024: India's Swapnil Kusale wins Bronze!

India won its third medal in the Paris Olympics 2024, with Swapnil Kusale's bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle three-position final.

As of now, India won 3 bronze medals.

Swapnil scored 451.4, where China bagged the Gold medal with 463.6 and Silver Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish with 461.3. With this win, India has three bronze medals from only shooting. One was from Manu Bhaker in the women's pistol event, and another was bronzed in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh.

Kusale, 28, is the first Indian to make it to the final of the men's 50m rifle three-position event. He won the gold medal in the team event at the Asian Games.

