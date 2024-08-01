Jaipur rain: Three die in flooded basement of house

Jaipur, Aug 1 (IANS) Three people, including a child, died after the basement of their house was flooded due to heavy rain in the Vishwakarma Industrial area of Jaipur.

The deceased were identified as Kamal (23), Pooja (19) and Poorvi (6), said local corporator Sumit Mishra.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, ASI Narendra Kumar said on Thursday.

"After a rescue operation of about five hours, all three bodies have been taken out," he added.

Illegal construction is the main reason for this incident, sources said.

Meanwhile, schools have declared a holiday on Thursday.

District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit has visited Jaipur Airport, Malviya Nagar and Vishwakarma Industrial Area and instructed the Municipal Corporation to pump out water from the affected areas.

Meteorological Director RS Sharma said that Jaipur received 155.6 mm rain, Alwar 118 mm, and Churu 124 mm.

A mansion collapsed due to overnight rain in Churu.

