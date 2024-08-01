‘Squid Game’ renewed for 3rd and final season, season 2 to premier in Dec 2024

Los Angeles, Aug 1 (IANS) The superhit streaming series ‘Squid Game’ is set to return with season 2, and finally, it has a premiere date.

Streaming giant Netflix also announced that the hit Korean drama has been renewed for a third and final season, reports Variety.

Season 2 will drop on December 26, while the third season will premiere in 2025. The premiere date and final season announcement were made through a video.

As per Variety, the series creator, director, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk posted a letter to fans in which he wrote in part: “I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story.”

As previously announced, Lee Jung-jae will return to star alongside fellow returning cast members Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo. New cast members include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an.

The official description for Season 2 states: “Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organisation proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.”

Kim Ji-yeon also serves as an executive producer on ‘Squid Game’ along with Hwang. Firstman Studio produces for Netflix. The first season of ‘Squid Game’ ranks as the most-watched season of television in Netflix history.

The series received 14 Emmy nominations with six wins. Those include a win for Hwang for best director for a drama series, one for Lee for best actor in a drama series, and another for Lee You-mi for best guest actress in a drama.

