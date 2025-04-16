Olivia Colman is a hardcore fan of ‘Paddington’ franchise

Los Angeles, April 16 (IANS) The Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman, who essays the role of the Reverend Mother in ‘Paddington in Peru’, has said that she has always adored films in the ‘Paddington’ franchise.

The actress’ character in the film oversees the Home for Retired Bears. The actress also shared that she was immediately drawn to the project.

She said in a statement, “I have absolutely adored the ‘Paddington’ films. When the option came up for this new Paddington film, I was in. I'd have done anything”.

Her role also gave her the chance to work alongside the iconic Julie Walters, who returns as Mrs. Bird. She said, “Meeting Julie Walters was terribly exciting, and she is as wonderful as I'd hoped. When Julie comes on set and opens her mouth, it’s gold... She just doesn't know how to not do it. To not be funny and not brilliant. She's amazing and has not lost any of her legendary status. It was very exciting”.

Colman further mentioned that the lead character of Paddington always thinks the best of people. She said, “Even when they've done a bad thing, he understands that they're just people. Imagine if the world was full of Paddingtons, if we were all Paddington. There'd be no war, there'd be no unkindness”.

With her unmatched talent and infectious charm, Olivia Colman’s portrayal of The Reverend Mother is set to enchant audiences, adding a delightful new dimension to the heartwarming adventures of Paddington Bear.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India is set to release ‘Paddington in Peru’ in cinemas on April 18, 2025, in English and Hindi.

