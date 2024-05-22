Odisha MLA Jyotiprakash Panigrahi resigns from BJD

Bhubaneswar, May 22 (IANS) Simulia MLA and former minister Jyotiprakash Panigrahi on Wednesday tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Biju Janata Dal.

“I do hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal with immediate effect. I thank you Sir, for providing me an opportunity to serve the state, Simulia-Khaira Assembly constituency people and the party,” Panigrahi wrote in his resignation letter to party president Naveen Patnaik.

Panigrahi in a video message said that he is resigning by snapping the 10-year-long relationship with the party. He also remembered his late father, Parsuram Panigrahi’s 40-year-long relationship with the former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik and the ruling BJD. Panigrahi stated that he will continue to work for the betterment of the residents of Simulia-Khaira Assembly constituency.

Panigrahi was elected to Odisha legislative assembly twice in 2014 and 2019 from the Simulia constituency of Balasore district. He also held the post of minister for Odia language, literature & culture and tourism from 2019 to 2022.

He was unhappy with the BJD after the party fielded Subhashini Sahu from Simulia assembly seat this time. Speculation is rife about Panigrahi joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Meanwhile, the speaker of the legislative assembly Pramila Mallik has recently served notices to four former MLAs of the BJD seeking their reply to the question of disqualification from the House on anti-defection rules. They have been asked to submit their replies by May 27.

The leaders who have been served the notices include Nimapara MLA, Samir Ranjan Dash, Athamallik MLA, Ramesh Chandra Sai, Soro MLA, Parsuram Dhada and Hindol MLA Simarani Nayak. All these disgruntled MLAs have joined the opposition BJP after resigning from the primary membership of the ruling BJD recently.

The speaker served the notices by acting upon the petitions filed by Prasanta Kumar Muduli, the chief whip of the government in the assembly.

Jayadev MLA Arabinda Dhali and Telkoi MLA Premananda Nayak were disqualified as members of the House by the speaker under the anti-defection law in April.

