Terror Threat Forces RCB to Cancel Practice, Kohli's Security a Concern

In a crucial eliminator, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is set to take on Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. However, the Bengaluru-based team did not attend the practice session, leading fans to speculate that it was due to recent terror threats to Virat Kohli's security.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested four suspected terrorists affiliated with the notorious ISIS organization at the Ahmedabad International Airport. The suspicion of these terrorists linked to the cricketers arose when they arrived on the same day that three IPL teams landed in Ahmedabad for the playoffs.

Both RCB and RR were informed about the potential terror threat. However, RR proceeded with their practice session under tight security with armed personnel surrounding the ground.

After the interrogation, the police conducted searches on hideouts and other suspected terrorists, recovering arms and receiving suspicious information.

The security was tightened outside the hotels where the teams stayed, and a separate entry was designated for the players that were not accessible to other guests.

Virat Kohli was a prime target and is regarded as a national treasure, so his security became the top priority for the police.

RCB will play against RR in the crucial eliminator. The winner of this encounter will face SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) in Qualifier 2, with the ultimate goal of reaching the finals to compete against KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) and secure the coveted trophy.