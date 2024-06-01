Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Jet Off to New York, Airport Pic Goes Viral

Cricketer Virat Kohli flew to New York for the T20 World Cup 2024 after concluding the Indian Premier League last week. Accompanying him were his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, and their children, Vamika and Akaay.

The family of four was spotted at the Mumbai airport before leaving for New York. While Anushka refrained from posing for the cameras, Virat stopped and posed for the paparazzi stationed there. He further requested the shutterbugs not to click pictures of Anushka as she was with the kids. Virat looked dapper in a white T-shirt paired with a beige shirt and denim jeans, while Anushka was seen dressed in a black T-shirt and blue denim. Anushka and Virat were also seen posing with the airport staff in a picture that has been going viral on social media.

A few days ago, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen enjoying a dinner date with cricketer Zaheer Khan, his actor-wife Sagarika Ghatge, and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur, among others. Several pictures and videos from their dinner date have been circulating on social media. In one of the videos, Anushka and her friends are seen leaving a fancy restaurant after their dinner. Anushka looked lovely in a white top layered with a matching shirt and faded blue denim and was all smiles for the camera. On the other hand, Virat chose to wear a black shirt paired with grey pants.

For those unaware, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in the romantic destination of Tuscany in Italy on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children, Vamika and Akaay.