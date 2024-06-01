Deepika Singh: I had never planned that I’d be protagonist of a show

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actress Deepika Singh, who has been a part of the small screen industry for 13 years and currently headlines the show 'Mangal Lakshmi', revealed that when she first entered the world of television, she hadn't planned on playing a "protagonist".

Deepika, one of television’s big names, made her debut as Sandhya Rathi in the show 'Diya Aur Baati Hum'. She later appeared in the show 'Kavach... MahaShivratri'.

Talking about what she likes about working on the small screen, Deepika told IANS on the sets of her latest show, 'Mangal Lakshmi': “I think God has chosen me. I had never planned that I would be the protagonist of a show when I joined 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' in 2011, and still, I am the protagonist of this wonderful show.”

The actress is grateful for all the opportunities that have come her way.

“I feel blessed and grateful that, as an actor, I got such a good opportunity to perform in such beautiful scripts, whether it's Sandhya Rathi, Sandhya Patwardhan, or now Mangal,” she said.

Deepika believes her characters are not repetitive.

“Whatever roles I have portrayed, I am able to distinguish all the roles. My audience loves me, and I am grateful for the scripts, directors, team, and co-actors that help me deliver my best,” she said.

The show airs on Colors.

