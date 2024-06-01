Two of the three bids to host the World Chess Championship is from India

Chennai, June 1 (IANS) The All India Chess Federation (AICF), Tamil Nadu government and Singapore Chess Federation have submitted their bids to host the World Chess Championship, said a senior official of FIDE or International Chess Federation.

The title clash will be between Indian Grandmaster (GM) and the youngest challenger D.Gukesh and the reigning world champion China's GM Ding Liren.

"Chennai (Tamil Nadu government ), Singapore Chess Federation backed by that country's government and AlCF have submitted their bids," GM Emil Sutovsky CEO of FIDE told IANS.

"All three are very serious, meeting FIDE criteria. They are backed by respective governments and suggest to stage the Match at most prestigious venues," Sutovsky said.

According to him next week FIDE Council will meet to discuss - inviting bidders for the meeting.

"As all the bids are strong, we will need a bit more time to carefully review. Expecting to have a final verdict in June," Sutovsky added.

The last date for bid submission ended on May 31.

What is interesting is the competing bids from India - by Tamil Nadu government and the AICF.

When queried whether the two players wish will be ascertained as to the playing venue Sutovsky said: "We haven't approached players with the question. We may do so if having several comparable bids."

