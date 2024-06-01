Watch: Pregnant Deepika Padukone Spotted with Baby Bump

Deepika Padukone is expecting her first child and recently shared pictures on her Instagram Stories, showing off her baby bump. She was also seen enjoying a dinner date with her mother, Ujjala Padukone, on May 31. In the photos and videos, Deepika looked radiant in a black dress and denim jacket, happily flaunting her baby bump for the paparazzi.

Deepika Padukone leaving a restaurant post dinner with her family in Mumbai #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/nrTDKkHSbe — Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@pikashusbandd) May 31, 2024

The news of Deepika's pregnancy has sent her fans into a frenzy of excitement and admiration. Many took to social media to express their joy and best wishes for the actress. One fan wrote, "She's gorgeous (red hearts)." Another commented, "Wwoo (fire and heart-eye emojis)." Others were also seen dropping red hearts.

Deepika's husband, Ranveer Singh, was overjoyed by the news and couldn't help but share his happiness with the world. He playfully re-shared some pictures of Deepika in a yellow dress on his Instagram Stories, accompanied by adorable and playful reactions. His captions, "Uff, Kya Karu Mai, Marr Jau?" and "Buri Nazar Wale Tera Mooh Kala," were filled with love and excitement for their upcoming journey as parents.

The couple is expecting their first baby in September 2024. On the work front, Deepika has some exciting projects lined up, including the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD' and Rohit Shetty’s 'Singham Again,' which is set to release on August 15, 2024.