KKR Star Venkatesh Iyer Ties The Knot

KKR star allrounder Venkatesh Iyer ties the knot with Shruthi Ragunathan. Venkatesh was engaged to Shurthi last year in November, and after his break from the IPL season, the couple decided to exchange vows today, June 2nd. Photos from their wedding ceremony goes viral as fans and colleagues flood the comments with warm wishes

Venkatesh was pivotal in this IPL season for his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In the final bout, he helped chase the meager score set by the opposition Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) and claimed the IPL trophy.

Shurthi, on the other hand, is a merchandise planner for Lifestyle International Private Limited in Bengaluru. She has a master's degree in fashion management from NIFT.

Their close ones, along with fans, send wishes to the newly married couple as the duo embark on a new journey together.