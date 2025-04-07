IPL 2024: 'Never looked like he was panicking', Boucher lauds Gill's captain's knock vs SRH

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Former South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher hailed Shubman Gill's captain's knock of unbeaten 61 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, noting that despite losing a couple of wickets around him, the opener never appeared to be in a panic and maintained his focus throughout.

After GT restricted SRH to 152/8, courtesy of Mohammed Siraj claiming his career-best IPL figures of 4-17 along with the contributions from Prasidh Krishna (2-25) and Sai Kishore (2-24), skipper Gill led the chase with an unbeaten 61 off 43, with Washington Sundar and Sherfane Rutherford's free-flowing knocks helping GT to secure a seven-wicket win with 20 balls to spare.

The victory made it a hat-trick of wins for GT, who have jumped up to second place on the points table.

"They're sitting pretty at the moment, and they'll take a lot of heart from this one as well. It's tough to win away from home these days, especially the way that they won. They were very convincing with the ball - they did the job a lot better than I thought the Sunrisers did. They lost their way a little bit up front, but then the captain (Shubman Gill) came through and played a fantastic captain's knock.

"He never looked like he was panicking at all, even though he was losing a couple of wickets around him. It's not about the run rate that you have to look at - it's more about the volume of runs and the calmness with which he batted. It was a great captain’s innings, and he’ll be ecstatic with this one, especially away from home," Boucher said on JioHotstar.

Boucher also commented on SRH's performance after they slumped to their fourth successive loss to be rooted at the bottom of the table and said there was a lack of confidence in Pat Cummins-led side's batting line-up, adding that SRH was 30–40 runs short of the competitive total.

"I think they knew that the wicket they were playing on this evening wasn’t the same as what they've been exposed to before. You could see they were trying to play a little more responsibly. It looked like there was a lack of confidence in their batting line-up as well. Every time they wanted to have a go, a wicket fell.

"There was never really a partnership where they could kick on - I think that’s where they ended up being 15–20 runs short. Or maybe 15–20 runs wouldn’t have been enough - maybe they were 30–40 runs short. But yes, it just didn’t suit their style of cricket, playing on this particular pitch tonight," he added.

