Highly decomposed body of man found in Delhi house

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) A highly decomposed body of a 42-year-old man was found inside a house in south Delhi’s Chattarpur area, police said on Sunday.

The deceased is identified as Ratan, who was working with an MNC.

According to police, on Saturday at around 9 p.m., a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at Maidangarhi police station regarding a tenant not taking phone calls and a bad smell coming from his locked room.

Acting on the call, a police team reached the spot, which is near the old post office, Chattarpur enclave Phase -1.

“The door of the room was broken open. A dead body of a male, later identified as Ratan, was found lying on the bed in a highly decomposed stage,” said a senior police officer.

During the enquiry, it was revealed that Ratan had been living alone on rent at the said premises for more than one year.

“The deceased was stated to be working in some MNC. The crime team was called and the body was shifted to AIIMS Mortuary. On enquiry so far, it is revealed that the deceased, who was from Maharashtra, had some heart issues,” the officer added.

