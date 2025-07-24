Odisha Higher Education Department directs colleges to launch drug-free campus awareness campaigns

Bhubaneswar, July 24 (IANS) The Odisha Higher Education Department has directed the heads of all government and non-government aided colleges to conduct awareness programmes on the abuse of drugs among the youth, with an aim to make their campuses drug-free.

In a letter issued on Wednesday, the Department stated that the growing menace of drug and narcotic substance abuse among youths has emerged as a serious threat to individuals as well as society.

Pointing out the importance of colleges in combating the drug menace, the Department in its letter stated, "Educational institutions, being the foundational spaces for shaping the future of our nation, have a pivotal role to play in fostering a healthy, safe and drug-free environment."

The Department also referred to the MANAS (Mental Health and Normalcy Augmentation System) Portal launched by the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB), where the students can lodge complaints in the National Helpline No. 1933 regarding use of drugs in campuses.

"This portal also answers queries about drug-related matters, counselling, de-addiction centres, etc. You are requested to give wide publicity about MANAS, the Portal, in your institution by conducting an awareness programme," the Department instructed.

It also urged the Principals of all colleges to create massive awareness among the public as well as students across the state through NSS volunteers to take Anti-drug e-pledge on 'My Gov' Platform.

The department has urged the heads of all colleges to conduct sensitisation programmes in their educational institutions to bring awareness on the ill effects of drug abuse among the students.

The department has asked to organise essay writing, debate competitions on the issue.

"You are also requested to sensitise your students about the harmful effects of drugs on persons and the society by conducting sensitisation programmes, debate, essay writing, painting, rally, etc," urged the Department.

