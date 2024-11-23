Telangana Student Dies on Birthday in US

A tragic incident has shaken the community of Telangana. The 23-year-old Master's student at Georgia State University, Aryan Reddy, was killed by a hunting gun on his birthday. He was just 23 years old. The incident happened on November 13, keeping his family and friends numb in shock and grief.

Aryan, who had secured a hunting gun license in the United States, was using the gun when it accidentally misfired and caused fatal injuries. News of his untimely death has become a shockwave and has been shocking all over the country with many extending their condolences to the bereaved family.

Sudarshan Reddy, Aryan's father, expressed deep sorrow and concern over the ease with which students can go about obtaining gun licenses in the US. He thought parents should make their children study in countries that take strict gun control measures seriously.

"We did not know students could get licenses for hunting guns there. No parent should ever have to go through such a disaster," Sudarshan Reddy said, pointing out the unintended dangers involved.

The body of Aryan Reddy is expected to reach India tonight, November 22, and will then be taken to his hometown in Telangana for the last rites.

This was a tragic incident, but on a serious note, it reminded the world to exercise caution and be aware of the laws of the country where our children are studying. It also calls for parents to be watchful of their children while they are abroad and take adequate precautions for their safety.

Also read: Nayanthara - Vignesh Shivan at Delhi Hotel: No One Recognises, Video Goes Viral