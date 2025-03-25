Telugu Techie Kolla Abhishek Commits Suicide following Job Loss - US Recession Effect

In a tragic turn of events, Kolla Abhishek, a Telugu software professional from Gudivada, Andhra Pradesh, died by suicide after facing severe financial difficulties. Abhishek had lost his job six months ago and had been struggling to cope with the economic strain.

Married just a year ago, he had been living in Phoenix before relocating to Princeton recently. Despite having the support of his wife, he reportedly battled intense depression following his job loss.

After being reported missing for a few days, law enforcement authorities launched a search operation. On Sunday, they discovered his lifeless body, with preliminary reports indicating suicide as the likely cause of death.

His brothers, who also reside in the U.S., initiated a GoFundMe campaign, raising $18,000 to help with funeral expenses. His mortal remains are expected to be repatriated to Gudivada soon.

Let's pray for Abhishek and his bereaved family.