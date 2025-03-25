Indrajith Sukumaran talks about working with brother Prithviraj: It's always been fun

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Actor-singer Indrajith Sukumaran, who is the elder brother of Prithviraj Sukumaran, has heaped praise on his sibling and said that the actor-filmmaker has got very good clarity about what he wants out of everyone.

Talking about how it was working with his younger brother Indrajith told IANS: “We've worked in so many films together as actors. I believe we worked on 7 or 8 films together as actors, but Lucifer was my first collaboration with him as an actor-director."

"It was wonderful because he's got very good clarity about what he wants out of everyone, be it the actors or the technicians, so he, being an actor, it's quite easy for him to... he's got the script in his mind, he's got the dialogues in his mind, he's got every character trait in his mind, so he's very clear about how he wants his characters to behave, to talk, to move, so that's quite easy for an actor."

Communication is the key highlight, shared Indrajith, who has previously worked in films such as Ezhamathe Varavu, Amar Akbar Anthony, Virus, Halal Love Story and Kurup.

“When you are a good actor, when the director is so communicative with you, half the job is done because you have clarity on what the director wants. I believe that an actor is a director's actor so whatever the director demands out of you, you just give it to him.”

“So, in that regard, he's very communicative about what he wants and that makes the job much easier. So it's been very comfortable working with him like Lucifer was in the first film and Empuraan is the second one so the same character but it's a lengthier version. It's always been fun working with him,” he added.

“L2: Empuraan” is an action thriller directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The second installment in a planned trilogy, it is a follow-up to the 2019 film Lucifer.

The film stars Mohanlal, alongside an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

“L2: Empuraan” is set to release on March 27.

