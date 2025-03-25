Samsung says mulling legal options after India raises over Rs 5,000 crore in tax demand

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) After the Indian government asked Samsung to pay $601 million (approximately Rs 5,174 crore) in back taxes and penalties for allegedly evading import duties on some key telecom equipment, the South Korean giant on Tuesday said the company fully complies with the laws of the land and is currently "assessing legal options".

The tax demand amounts to a significant portion of Samsung’s net profit in India, which was $955 million last year.

Samsung’s network division, which imports telecom equipment, had allegedly been under scrutiny for "misclassifying critical transmission components used in mobile towers".

The company reportedly imported and sold these telecom components to Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio, however, was yet to comment on reports.

In a statement to IANS, a Samsung India spokesperson said that "Samsung is a responsible corporation and fully complies with the laws in India".

"The issue involves the interpretation of classification of goods by Customs. We are assessing legal options to ensure that our rights are fully protected," the spokesperson added.

Samsung argued that the parts did not attract any import duties and that officials had been aware of its classification method for years.

However, Customs authorities have not issued any statements regarding the case.

Meanwhile, ‘Made in India’ smartphone shipments grew 6 per cent (year-on-year) last year, driven by increasing exports from Apple and Samsung.

Apple and Samsung alone accounted for around 94 per cent of India’s smartphone exports in 2024, according to Counterpoint Research’s ‘Make in India’ Service report.

In 2024, Samsung continued to solidify its position as a dominant player in India’s electronics manufacturing, registering a growth of 7 per cent YoY driven by increasing exports.

The government’s PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme has encouraged global manufacturers to set up or expand their production facilities in the country.

